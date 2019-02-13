IIO called to investigate police-involved shooting in the Kootenays

The RCMP have called in the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) after a Mountie shot a man early Wednesday morning in the Kootenays.

RCMP say shortly before 2 a.m. officers responded to a report of men yelling and shots being fired in the 3900-block of Reo Road in Bonnington, B.C, also known as South Slocan.

READ MORE: IIO clears Vancouver police officers in 2016 Canadian Tire shooting

Officers found a stopped vehicle matching the description of a vehicle that was seen leaving the residence.

Police said as they approached a female passenger exited the car, but the male driver remained inside.

READ MORE: IIO asks Crown to consider charges in police-involved death of Myles Gray

“During the check of the vehicle there was an interaction with the driver that resulted in the officer discharging his firearm,” RCMP said in a statement.

The driver was rushed to hospital with serious wounds.

RCMP said the IIO BC will assume conduct of the investigation. The Regional General Investigative Section (GIS) is conducting an investigation into the initial shots fired complaint.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!