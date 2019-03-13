K-pop singer Jung Joon Young admits to filming women without consent

Popular Korean singer, songwriter and TV personality Jung Joon Young has confessed to filming 10 individual women without their consent and sharing those videos with at least eight other friends and colleagues in an online chatroom.

In an official press release published by his label, Makeus Entertainment, Young, 30, admitted to the allegations on Wednesday morning and additionally announced his official retirement from the entertainment industry altogether.

Young was booked by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday following the exposure of the private messages.

“We booked Jung Joon Young and others in relation to allegations of spreading illegally taken videos this afternoon,” said an officer. “We cannot reveal the identities of the other suspects.”

Dozens of messages from Young’s group conversation were made public by Korean cable network SBS funE.

“I write to you in shame and guilt,” Young wrote in his apology letter. “I, Jung Joon Young, once again realize the seriousness of this situation after returning to Korea on March 12.”

The Sense of An Ending singer confessed to his actions in a short and concise statement.

“In regards to what is being said in relation to me, I admit to all my crimes. I filmed women without their consent and shared it in a social media chatroom,” he wrote.

“Although it’s already late, I apologize through this letter to all the people who showed an interest in me and gave me a second chance.”

While the singer offered an apology to the victims of his actions, he admitted that at the time, he “did not feel a great sense of guilt.”

Young continued to apologize for his “thoughtless actions” and “unethical acts worthy of criticism.”

“I kneel and apologize to the women who appear in the videos, who have learned of this hideous truth as the incident has come to light.”

“I am withdrawing from all the programs that I was appearing on and I will suspend all activities in the entertainment industry,” he wrote.

After nine years of multiplatform show business, Young announced his immediate retirement.

“I will now set down all my activities as a public figure that are not self-reflection and I will reflect for the rest of my life on my immoral and illegal actions related to the crimes,” he concluded.

Although Seoul police did not disclose the identities of the other suspects involved in the text messages, SBS funE reported that fellow K-pop star and Big Bang singer Seungri was a participant in the online chatroom.

Seungri, 28, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was already involved in another heated K-pop scandal.

Following a video of an alleged assault that took place at Burning Sun — the nightclub where he serves as public relations director — Seungri has been under police investigation since January, according to Variety.

After an SBS funE investigative journalist shared a number of messages that were allegedly sent by the singer, Seungri was accused of supplying drugs and prostitutes to various patrons and VIP guests of the club.

He was then booked by the authorities for allegedly procuring prostitutes.

Seungri announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday. As his popularity dwindles, “K-pop’s Great Gatsby” has continued to deny all allegations against him.

“As this scandal is too big, I have decided to retire,” he wrote. “As for the ongoing investigation, I will take it seriously to clear myself of all the allegations.”

The Big Bang star was set to join the military — as is mandatory for all Korean men — however, his service may be postponed as a result of the ongoing police investigation.

As reported by Variety, the star may be temporarily banned from leaving the country, much like Young.

It was after gaining access to the singer’s phone that the authorities discovered Seungri was also involved in Young’s private chatroom.

Young had reportedly filmed all of the videos pertaining to the alleged sex crimes. The messages were sent between 2015 and 2016.

As of this writing, Young has not been arrested or charged. He remains under official police investigation.

