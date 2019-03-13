Toronto homicide unit investigating death of woman in Pelham Park

Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman at an apartment building in Pelham Park as a homicide.

Police said they responded to a call at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday at 61 Pelham Park Gardens near Davenport Road and Lansdowne Avenue.

Authorities said officers located a woman with obvious signs of trauma to her body who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they initially classified the death as suspicious but is now considered a homicide.

The age and identity of the deceased have not been released.

Police said a person of interest is in custody.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

