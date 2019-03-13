Toronto homicide unit investigating death of woman in Pelham Park

Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman at an apartment building in Pelham Park as a homicide.
Police said they responded to a call at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday at 61 Pelham Park Gardens near Davenport Road and Lansdowne Avenue.
READ MORE: Toronto police identify man, 47, as victim of city’s 11th homicide in 2019
Authorities said officers located a woman with obvious signs of trauma to her body who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they initially classified the death as suspicious but is now considered a homicide.
READ MORE: Police release video of suspect vehicle, appeal for footage after west-end Toronto homicide
The age and identity of the deceased have not been released.
Police said a person of interest is in custody.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.