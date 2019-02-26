Police release video of suspect vehicle, appeal for footage after west-end Toronto homicide
Toronto police say they’re looking for surveillance video showing a vehicle leaving the scene where an 18-year-old man was fatally shot.
Officers and paramedics were called to a home on John Garland Boulevard, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Two victims, aged 18 and 19, were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. The 18-year-old victim, who has been identified as Nicklus McKain, died in hospital. The 19-year-old victim survived.
Investigators released surveillance video on Tuesday showing a newer model, white Nissan Rogue leaving the area. It was last seen driving southbound on Kipling Avenue at John Garland Boulevard.
Police are asking anyone who travelled on Kipling Avenue between 1:45 and 2:15 p.m. on Sunday to check their dashcam video systems.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
