Toronto police identify man, 47, as victim of city’s 11th homicide in 2019

Toronto police say a man has been arrested in connection with Toronto’s 11th homicide of 2019.
Sources tell Global News the victim and the accused are brothers.
Police said they responded to a suspicious death call on Monday afternoon and located an unconscious man, not breathing and with signs of trauma in the area of Broadway Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.
Officials said they attempted to save the man’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Lewis, whom coroners determined died from blunt force trauma .
Quentin Luke Lewis, 42, of Toronto was arrested on Monday in connection with the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
