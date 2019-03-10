Red River Mutual Trail sets record, opening for 74 days this winter

While the weather may be warming up, the skating trail at The Forks is still open.

The Red River Mutual Trail has been open for 74 days, breaking last year’s record of 72 days.

The longest the trail has ever been is 10 kilometres, a feat it achieved last winter.

This year’s trail made it up to eight kilometres in February but has since been shortened to six.

“There’s been years where we have just over two kilometres, and just a few weeks last year we were closed mid-February so it’s about making the most out of what we have and having fun,” said The Forks’ manager of marketing and communications, Chelsea Thomson.

Thomson says the closure of the trail will be decided on a day-to-day basis going forward.

