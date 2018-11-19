The Forks’ Canopy Rink officially opens for the season

The colder weather has Winnipeg skaters celebrating, as the popular Canopy Rink has opened for the winter season.

Today we skate! ⛸🎉 Thanks to Mother Nature for the last few weeks of low temps + our hard-hustling site crew, the Canopy Rink is OPEN earlier than ever before in Forks recorded history! Happy Sunday + happy winter! ❄️ #MeetMeAtTheForks pic.twitter.com/HoV1BuNIIt — The Forks (@TheForks) November 18, 2018

The Forks tweeted the announcement on Sunday, saying it is the earliest they’ve ever opened the rink.

The Forks website says, “skate for free to piped-in music under the lovely canopy and twinkling lights.”

The rink will be open during the winter season, until the ice thaws and features dancing programs, and performances in the summer.