November 19, 2018 9:37 am

The Forks’ Canopy Rink officially opens for the season

Skaters glide under the Forks canopy.

Chris Stanton/ Global News
The colder weather has Winnipeg skaters celebrating, as the popular Canopy Rink has opened for the winter season.

The Forks tweeted the announcement on Sunday, saying it is the earliest they’ve ever opened the rink.

The Forks website says, “skate for free to piped-in music under the lovely canopy and twinkling lights.”

The rink will be open during the winter season, until the ice thaws and features dancing programs, and performances in the summer.

