Road closures, TTC disruptions planned for Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade

Streets in downtown Toronto will be draped in green, white and orange Sunday as the city’s 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is set to kick off at noon.

The parade will begin at St. George and Bloor streets, move east on Bloor to Yonge before going south on Yonge to Queen. Once the parade hits Queen Street, it will head west and end at Nathan Phillips Square.

READ MORE: 22,400 party on Waterloo’s Ezra Street for St. Patrick’s Day

There are a number of road closures planned for the parade, which will affect traffic flow and TTC service in the area.

Some road closures include:

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. George Street will be closed from Bloor Street West to College Street

From just before noon until 3 p.m., Bloor will be closed from Huron Street to Yonge Street

Yonge will also be closed at noon from Bloor to Queen

Queen Street West will be closed from Yonge to University

Additional road closures include Bay Street and University Avenue, both from Queen to Dundas

Smaller roads will also be impacted by closures in the parade area.

READ MORE: March break 2019: From parades to wagon rides, here’s what’s on in Toronto

TTC service will also be affected along the parade route.

WATCH: Hudson St. Patrick’s Day parade crowns queen

The 501 Queen streetcars will divert heading in both directions via Spadina Avenue, King Street and Church Street.

The 5 Avenue Road buses, 6 Bay southbound buses and 94 Wellesley buses will also be affected.

All closures are expected to end by 3:30 p.m.