March break 2019: From parades to wagon rides, here’s what’s on in Toronto

March break has kicked off in the city, and with that, we have compiled a list of family-friendly events and activities happening in Toronto.

The Toronto Zoo

From March 9 to 15, the Toronto Zoo is hosting March break activities for kids, including live animal visits, a scavenger hunt and “Parent & Tot Pop Ups.” For a full list of events at the zoo, click here.

Royal Ontario Museum

The ROM has plenty of March break programming planned from March 9 to 17. Activities include a game zone, photo booth and story time sessions about art, culture and nature. There will also be exhibits at the museum, including Treasures of a Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India and Wildlife Photographer of the Year. For more information, visit the ROM website.

Art Gallery of Ontario

The AGO is marking March break with an art installation and family art-making experience all about food. The exhibit, called Secret Ingredient is running from March 9 to 17 and gives visitors the opportunity to create sculptures of food, take family photos and look at recipes.

Ontario Science Centre

Throughout March break, the Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday to Friday, and then 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. Kids can come and explore art, science and technology.

Black Creek Pioneer Village

From March 11 to 17, Black Creek Pioneer Village will give visitors the opportunity to do some maple syrup tasting, wagon rides around the village, and play a Sherlock Holmes-themed mystery game. Admission for kids 14 and under is free all week.

Sugar Shack TO

On March 9 and 10 at Sugar Beach, the annual Sugar Shack TO event will be happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a winter marketplace, ice activities, maple taffy, an obstacle course and a skating rink. Admission is free.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

On March 10, the annual Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade will kick off at noon. The parade starts at St. George and Bloor streets before moving east to Yonge Street. The parade then goes south on Yonge to Queen before turning west and ending at Nathan Phillips Square.

