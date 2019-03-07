March Break 2019: Things to do in the Hamilton area

With March Break and St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, Global News has compiled a list of family-friendly events happening in the Hamilton area.

The 3rd annual Hamilton iHeart Beer Winter Festival (Taco Edition) — Hamilton Convention Centre

This festival takes place on Saturday, March 9 and features exclusively Ontario vendors. Activities include music, foosball, arcade games, Jenga, colouring and contests. Tickets for the afternoon session are between $17 and $25, while admission to the evening event is $22 to $30. More info can be found at iHeartBeer.ca

Dundurn Castle and the Hamilton Military Museum — Dundurn National Historic Site

Starting Saturday, March 9 and continuing through to March 15, both the Dundurn Castle and the Hamilton Military Museum are offering guided tours as well as an activity area where kids can make their own 1840s to 1960s costume pieces. More information on the seven-day event can be found at the City of Hamilton’s website.

The Magical World of Wizarding — Hamilton Children’s Museum

This event runs from March 9 to 17 and gives young ones the opportunity to dress up as their favourite witch or wizard characters and learn about charms and potions. More information about the Magical World of Wizarding can be found on the city’s website.

Bay City Hall St. Patrick’s Day 5km run/walk — Waterfront Trail

The 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day event kicks off with a five-kilometre walk at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, followed by a kids’ event at 11:45 a.m. and the five-kilometre run up the Waterfront Trail at noon. More information on the scheduled events can be found here.

Potted Potter — The Studio Hamilton

This hit parody condenses all seven Harry Potter books into 70 minutes. The show runs for two days on March 9 and 10 with afternoon and evening performances. More information can be found on the event’s website.

Westfield Maple Syrup Festival — Westfield Heritage Village, Rockton, Ont.

Family and friends can learn how maple syrup was made in the early and mid-19th century at this event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 10 and 17. Admission and event details can be found at westfieldheritage.ca.

Escarpment Train Exhibit — Royal Botanical Gardens

This exhibit runs on weekends between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and features G Scale model trains on a journey through whimsical Canadian landscapes while telling the story of how railroads have shaped our history. Find out more on the RBG website.

Spiders Alive! — Royal Botanical Gardens

Explore the amazing world of spiders and other many-legged creatures until mid-April. See more at the RGB website.

March Break with the Art Gallery of Hamilton

During March Break, the gallery will open to the public on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12 from noon to 5 p.m. Plan your trip on the AGH’s website.

March Break: Unplugged — Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology

From March 11 to 17, the museum will offer low-tech games, crafts and activities, including a giant chess board. The event is free with paid admission to the museum. See event details here.

St. Patrick’s Day Showdown in Steeltown — Live Professional Boxing at the Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmens

Watch live professional boxing featuring local and international talent on March 16. Proceeds from the all-ages event will be donated to Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Learn how to get tickets here.