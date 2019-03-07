March Break 2019: Things to do in the Barrie area

With March Break quickly approaching, many families will be looking for activities to keep their little ones occupied.

Global News has compiled a list of family-friendly events happening in the Barrie area this March Break.

Georgian Mall March Break Madness – Barrie

Between March 11 and March 15, the Georgian Mall, located at 509 Bayfield St. in Barrie, will be hosting “March Break Madness.”

The event includes live shows and meet and greets from Paw Patrol characters Chase and Syke, Thomas and Friends, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Dorthy and Wags from the Wiggles.

More information about March Break Madness, including a schedule of events, can be found on the mall’s website.

Wye Marsh March Break Day Camp – Midland

In Midland, children have the opportunity to escape, explore and experience all the Wye Marsh has to offer at the Wye Marsh March Break day camp.

Participants will have the opportunity to try cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hand-feed chickadees, see live reptiles, amphibians, birds of prey and more.

The day camp will run March 11-15 at the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre, located at 16160 Highway 12 East in Midland.

More information, including registration details, can be found online.

March Break at the Museum — Minesing

The Simcoe County Museum will be hosting a wide range of March Break day camps for children between the ages of six and 12.

According to the museum’s website, each day will have a different theme.

Daily themes include Common Senses, Cosmos and Cosmonauts and the Boppin 50’s.

The Simcoe County museum is located at 1151 Highway 26 in Minesing.

More information, including details on how to register, can be found on the museum’s website.

March Break at Camp Hardwood — Oro-Medonte

This March Break, Hardwood Ski and Bike, located at 402 Old Barrie Rd. W., in Oro Station, will be hosting a day camp.

Children can enjoy a two-hour session or a full day of fun on skis in the snow, exploring trails with trained instructors.

“The kids will get to explore the trails with our trained instructors, have a cookie and hot chocolate snack, and enjoy some tobogganing,” the website reads.

More information including how to sign up can be found on the Hardwood Ski and Bike website.

March Break at Blue Mountain — The Blue Mountains

Families can enjoy fun on and off the slopes at Blue Mountain Village this March Break.

The village will host live music, interactive activities, family-friendly entertainment, fireworks and more.

Blue Mountain Village is located at 156 Jozo Weider Blvd. in The Blue Mountains.

More information including a schedule of events can be found on the Blue Mountain Village website.

March Break Week at Scenic Caves — Collingwood

Between March 11 and March 15, the Scenic Caves Nordic Centre in Collingwood will be hosting a number of outdoor activities.

Visitors can enjoy southern Ontario’s longest suspension bridge, a scavenger hunt, a children’s adventure playground and warm-up cabin.

Attendees will also enjoy roasting “spider dogs” and s’mores at the outdoor fire pit.

The Scenic Caves Nordic Centre is located at 260 Scenic Caves Rd. in Collingwood.

More information about the March Break event can be found online.