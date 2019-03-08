Edmonton Oilers ready for rematch with Toronto Maple Leafs

The Edmonton Oilers have just one regulation-time loss in their last nine games and it was an ugly one — a 6-2 beating in Toronto on Feb. 27.

Saturday night at Rogers Place, the Oilers get another crack at the Maple Leafs, and they’ll be trying to avoid the problems that plagued them in Toronto.

“In the second period, we fed their transition game. We turned it over three times in the neutral zone. We overpaid in the neutral zone, and they made us pay dearly for it,” said Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock, reflecting on a game that saw the Leafs score five goals in a span of 10:07.

“They’re a very dangerous team,” said Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, who is riding a 12-game point streak. “If you have too many mistakes, they’ll capitalize.

“They’re too skilled to not bank in on those. We have to be tight. It’s going to be a checking game for us.”

The Oilers have gone 6-1-2 since Feb. 19 but haven’t made up any ground in the playoff race. Going into Friday’s action, they’re seven points out of a wildcard spot.

“You just have to focus on your game. We’re doing some really good things. We just have to reset after every game and come to try to get a win,” said Oilers forward Sam Gagner. “I like the way we’re playing.

“I hope we continue to push forward to get back into this. It’s exciting hockey. It’s why you play.”

Oilers forward Milan Lucic didn’t practise Friday after playing just 8:38 in Thursday’s win over Vancouver. He’s been battling a sore hip for a couple of weeks.

“Hopefully, he’s fine tomorrow. He was sore after the game,” Hitchcock said. “We’re assuming he’s going to play until someone tells us otherwise. We were told to keep him off the ice today, just to make sure he’s a little bit healthier.”

The Oilers and Maple Leafs are on 630 CHED on Saturday with the Faceoff Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

