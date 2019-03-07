Edmonton Oilers down Canucks for fourth-straight win

The Edmonton Oilers won their fourth game in a row, holding off the Vancouver Canucks for a 3-2 win Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers last won four in a row in December.

The Oilers put the pressure on early and opened the scoring at 5:21 when Sam Gagner set up Alex Chiasson for his 19th goal of the season. It was Gagner’s 300th point with the Oilers.

Later in the period, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl dropped the puck for a streaking Connor McDavid, who centred it to Zack Kassian. His redirection eluded Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, giving Kassian goals in four straight games.

The Canucks ramped it up in the final four minutes of the first and wound up with 18 shots in the period, but all were turned away by Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen.

Early in the third, Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tapped home a pass from McDavid to put the Oilers ahead 3-0. It was a career-high 57th point of the season for Nugent-Hopkins.

With 1:30 left in the second, Koskinen mishandled a long shot from Canucks forward Brock Boeser, allowing Jay Beagle to tap the puck over the goal line and get the Canucks back in the game.

Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler threaded a shot behind Koskinen to pull the Canucks within a goal with 12:57 left.

Vancouver went on a late power play when Draisaitl was nabbed for hooking, but the man-advantage was negated after 58 seconds when the Canucks were called for too many men.

Koskinen made 35 saves for the win.

The Oilers (30-30-7) will host Toronto on Saturday.

