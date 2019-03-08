Canada
March 8, 2019 2:01 pm

Halifax police searching for suspect who used stolen cheques to commit fraud

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police request the public’s assistance to identify a woman believed to be involved in frauds that occurred in Dartmouth.

Halifax police are looking for a woman who is suspected of using stolen cheques to make fraudulent transactions since late last year.

Police say they received a report of fraud in the 200-block of Wyse Road in Dartmouth on Jan. 16.

Investigators believe the suspect has made multiple fraudulent transactions beginning in December 2018.

Halifax Regional Police has released images of the suspect, which appear to be taken from a taxi.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Caucasian woman, about five feet four inches to five feet six inches tall, 30 to 40 years old, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

