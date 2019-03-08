Edmonton police say driver was high during fatal Mill Woods collision last fall

Edmonton police say a driver being high on pot led to a fatal collision in Mill Woods last fall that claimed the life of a women, and now charges have been laid.

The collision, involving two vehicles and a scooter on Mill Woods Road between 38 Avenue and 85 Street, happened Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 around 10 a.m.

Police said a 58-year-old woman was riding a Suzuki scooter south on Mill Woods Road when she was struck by a northbound dark blue GMC Terrain that reportedly crossed the center line.

The scooter was thrown in front of a Toyota Rav4 travelling behind the GMC SUV.

Meanwhile, police said the GMC Terrain continued driving north in the southbound lanes, hitting a crosswalk sign before crashing into a power box on the west side of the road.

The 58-year-old woman died of her injuries at the scene. The 45-year-old man driving the Terrain and the 50-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Rav4 were not hurt.

The crash happened on a section of the road adjacent to both Edith Rogers School and a large rental complex, just down the street from Millbourne Market Mall.

Edmonton police said on Friday that following a thorough investigation, it was determined that impairment by cannabis was a contributing factor in the collision.

On Wednesday, Rakesh Sidhu, 45, was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

He has been released on bail and is expected in court on April 10.

The identity of the victim was not released.

