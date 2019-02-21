1 person killed in northeast Edmonton collision

One person died early Thursday after a single-vehicle crash in north Edmonton.

Police said officers responded to the collision in the eastbound lanes of the Anthony Henday just west of Manning Drive at about 2 a.m.

One person was found inside a Toyota, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision investigators have taken over the investigation.

The eastbound lanes of the Henday at Manning Drive have been closed for several hours to traffic. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Edmonton police complaint line at 780-423-4567.

