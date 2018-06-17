Motorcyclists gather on the Anthony Henday to remember father killed in crash

Dozens of bikers gathered in Edmonton on Sunday to remember a motorcyclist who died after hitting a deer.

The riders initiated the memorial ride from Edmonton City Hall at 11 a.m. on Sunday. They wound their way through city streets, traveling on Yellowhead Trail before heading south on Anthony Henday Drive and pulling over on the left shoulder near the Stony Plain Road exit.



Story continues below Dozens of motorcycle riders gathered at #YEG city hall this morning for the summer’s 2nd memorial ride. pic.twitter.com/KPg3fAIqbK — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) June 17, 2018

Organizers liken the memorial ride to a funeral. These riders were organizing how the group would make their way through the city. #yeg pic.twitter.com/TFtuujdUIj — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) June 17, 2018

Organizer Cory Bacon said the motorcycle community is tight-knit.

“We stand for everybody that’s in the community. We help one another,” he said.

“[The ride raises] awareness with other vehicles on the road, as a reminder motorcycles are on the road. Look twice. We’re always out there. We’re very easy to miss.”

The ride was organized in honour of Marc-Andre Helie, 36, who was killed in a crash on the Henday near the Yellowhead Trail on June 9.

Police said a motorcyclist was heading south on the Henday when he struck a deer crossing the east and west lanes at around 1:30 a.m. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Tragically, Helie’s wife, Stephanie Stuetz, 28, died last year, one kilometre away on the Henday, friend Darlene Reid posted on her Facebook page.

The pair leave three children behind.

Bacon said he was in touch with Helie’s family as he organized the memorial ride. Though they were not able to attend, Bacon said the family was grateful for the support.

“They were touched. They’re still dealing with a lot of tragedy in the family,” he said.

“They just said to tell everyone that they’re very thankful for what we’re doing for Marc.”

Shanelle Fairburn, a close friend of Helie, attended the memorial ride and could be seen overcome with emotion and grief as the riders gathered on the side of the Henday.

The riders wound their way through #yeg and stopped on the Henday at the Stony Plain Road crossing. Ride was done in honour of Marc-Andre Helie, whose motorcycle hit a deer on the Henday about a week ago. pic.twitter.com/VEzPFjSh9F — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) June 17, 2018

“The whole family wishes to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support at this extremely difficult time,” Fairburn said.

“The family is devastated and all energy is being put into the well-being of the children. Marc-Andre as a father would be so appreciative of the care and delicate attention shown towards his children and dear family. They also are appreciative of the community’s desire to support by crowdfunding, but they do not require it at this time. Please pray for peace and strength for all those touched by this tragedy.”

As they gathered on the side of the busy highway, the riders held a moment of silence in memory of Helie. They then reminded one another to stay safe on the road and to often embrace one another, saying you never know who may be the next involved in a crash.