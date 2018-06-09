Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer on Anthony Henday

Edmonton police closed the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive at Yellowhead Trail Saturday morning after a motorcycle collided with a deer.

A motorcyclist was heading south on the Henday, approaching the Yellowhead, when he struck the animal at around 1:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

The driver was treated on scene and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The EPS watch commander told 630 CHED the man died from his injuries.

Police said exit 25 would be closed for several hours.