June 9, 2018 11:58 am

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer on Anthony Henday

By Web Producer  Global News

A motorcycle collided with a deer early Saturday morning in Edmonton, June 9, 2018.

Edmonton police closed the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive at Yellowhead Trail Saturday morning after a motorcycle collided with a deer.

A motorcyclist was heading south on the Henday, approaching the Yellowhead, when he struck the animal at around 1:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

The driver was treated on scene and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The EPS watch commander told 630 CHED the man died from his injuries.

Police said exit 25 would be closed for several hours.

