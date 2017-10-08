Woman killed in Henday crash remembered as ‘gentle spirit’ and ‘bright young star’

A 28-year-old woman who died in a three-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Saturday morning is being remembered as a dear friend and mother of three.

Friends and co-workers say Steffi Stuetz was “kind and compassionate” and “full of potential and promise.”

READ MORE: Anthony Henday Drive southbound reopened after deadly head-on crash

Stuetz was an associate at Realty Executives Vision.

A memorial fund has been set up on gofundme to support her family and help with funeral expenses. As of Sunday afternoon, nearly $15,000 had been raised.

Darlene Reid, who owns Realty Executives Vision with her husband and worked closely with Stuetz, set up the fundraising page. She also became good friends with Stuetz.

“Everyone that met her came away better for the experience because of her sunny disposition, sense of humour and gentle spirit,” Reid wrote on the gofundme page.

“She was one of those people: always positive, warm and sweet.

“She was a bright young star, full of potential and promise. She had that old-school work ethic to go along with her intelligence, and she put in the long, hard hours to better herself. In the last while, she found herself in a place where her gifts were recognized and valued, where her career and sense of self were on the rise, and where she felt inspired and hopeful. She was excited to be setting a shining example for her children.

“This is a tragedy for us and for three little ones who are too young to even understand what is going on. Let’s do this because it is the right thing to do and because this family needs it. Thank you all for your thoughts, prayers and warm wishes.”

Friends said Stuetz was born in Calgary but lived in Edmonton.

— More to come…