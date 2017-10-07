Deadly crash forces closure on Anthony Henday Drive southbound
Edmonton police say it was a deadly crash early Saturday that forced the closure of the west leg of the Anthony Henday Drive southbound.
EPS said all southbound lanes would be closed at the Yellowhead Trail for several hours while investigators combed the scene.
So far, police are saying very little about the crash, except that it happened around 2:45 a.m. EPS will be releasing more details later in the day.
More to come…
