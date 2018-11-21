1 person dead after pickup truck crash on Edmonton ring road

Edmonton police shut the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Callingwood Road and Lessard Road on Wednesday night as they investigated a deadly crash.

Police told Global News the driver was killed when the pickup truck they were in was involved in a single-vehicle crash. No other injuries were reported.

More to come…

Police have closed Henday eastbound at 62 avenue for a fatal single vehicle collision. Traffic backed up for kilometres on Henday. #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/TgFI7WyY6a — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) November 22, 2018

The driver side/front of the pickup truck is crushed. Police remain on scene at this fatal single vehicle crash on the Henday EB between 62 Ave and Lessard road. #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/pENupjjKqs — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) November 22, 2018