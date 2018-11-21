1 person dead after pickup truck crash on Edmonton ring road
Edmonton police shut the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Callingwood Road and Lessard Road on Wednesday night as they investigated a deadly crash.
Police told Global News the driver was killed when the pickup truck they were in was involved in a single-vehicle crash. No other injuries were reported.
