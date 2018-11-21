Traffic
November 21, 2018 9:25 pm
Updated: November 21, 2018 10:01 pm

1 person dead after pickup truck crash on Edmonton ring road

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton police investigate a deadly crash on Anthony Henday Drive on Nov. 21, 2018.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
Edmonton police shut the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Callingwood Road and Lessard Road on Wednesday night as they investigated a deadly crash.

Police told Global News the driver was killed when the pickup truck they were in was involved in a single-vehicle crash. No other injuries were reported.

More to come…

 

