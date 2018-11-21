Highway crash near Beaumont sends 5 to hospital; drivers asked to avoid area

One person was airlifted to hospital and four others were taken to hospital by other means following a two-vehicle collision near Beaumont, Alta., on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the RCMP said the were investigating a crash on Highway 625 by Range Road 243.

Three of the victims, including the person who was airlifted, were taken to Edmonton-area hospitals. All three were in the same vehicle.

Two people who were in the other vehicle were taken to hospitals as well but police did not say where.

The condition of the patients was not disclosed nor any information about their gender or ages. Police did not say what type of vehicles they were travelling in.

The RCMP advised drivers to avoid the area and said traffic would experience delays until investigators left the scene.

Police did not reveal what they believe may have caused the crash.

The town of Beaumont is located about 25 kilometres south of Edmonton.

More to come…