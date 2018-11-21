Single-vehicle crash in central Alberta leaves 1 person dead

The RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle crash in central Alberta on Tuesday that left the driver of a car dead.

Police said officers with the Tofield RCMP detachment were called to the collision at Range Road 161 and Township Road 480 just before noon.

“[A] preliminary report indicates a car left the gravel road to the left, rolling multiple times [and] landing on its roof approximately 150 metres into a field,” Mounties said in a news release on Wednesday. “A lone female occupant of the car was ejected and was found deceased.”

Police did not say how old the driver was.

Tofield is located about 70 kilometres east of Edmonton.