Traffic
November 21, 2018 9:00 pm

Stretch of eastbound Whyte Avenue closed, witness says car hit pedestrian

By Online journalist  Global News

A witness told Global News on Wednesday night that she saw a car hit a pedestrian on Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona, prompting emergency crews to respond.

Global One News Helicopter
A A

A witness told Global News on Wednesday night that she saw a car hit a pedestrian on Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona, prompting emergency crews to respond.

Whyte Avenue’s eastbound lanes were closed east of 101 Street shortly before 7 p.m. as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Police and fire officials have not provided details on what happened.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
101 Street
82 Avenue
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton Traffic
EPS
Pedestrian hit on Whyte Avenue
Pedestrian Safety
Traffic
Whyte Avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News