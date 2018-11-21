Stretch of eastbound Whyte Avenue closed, witness says car hit pedestrian
A witness told Global News on Wednesday night that she saw a car hit a pedestrian on Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona, prompting emergency crews to respond.
Whyte Avenue’s eastbound lanes were closed east of 101 Street shortly before 7 p.m. as emergency crews worked at the scene.
Police and fire officials have not provided details on what happened.
More to come…
