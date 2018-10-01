1 dead after car collides with moose on Anthony Henday Drive

A car collided with a moose early Monday morning on the southeast leg of Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive.

The crash happened near 17 Street at around 5:30 a.m. The collision caused significant damage to a silver Honda, and left one person and the moose dead.

Edmonton police confirmed it was a fatal collision, however, it’s not yet known how many people were in the car.

Police said the westbound lanes would be closed for several hours while the crash was investigated, however as of 6:15 a.m., Global News could see the far right lane was open and traffic was flowing.

UPDATE: traffic getting through WB on the SE Henday along the shoulder.. Traffic backed up to the Whitemud. Detour using the Whitemud. #ABRoads #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/ri4cRt6M5H — Daintre Christensen (@Daintre_) October 1, 2018

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, as delays are expected to impact morning traffic.

— More to come…