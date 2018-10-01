Traffic
October 1, 2018 8:44 am
Updated: October 1, 2018 8:57 am

1 dead after car collides with moose on Anthony Henday Drive

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The crash on the southeast leg of the Anthony Henday killed a person and a moose, and left a Honda car heavily damaged early Monday morning.

A car collided with a moose early Monday morning on the southeast leg of Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive.

The crash happened near 17 Street at around 5:30 a.m. The collision caused significant damage to a silver Honda, and left one person and the moose dead.

Edmonton police confirmed it was a fatal collision, however, it’s not yet known how many people were in the car.

A fatal collision between a car and a moose happened Monday morning on Anthony Henday Drive near 17 Street in southeast Edmonton. October 1, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News

Police said the westbound lanes would be closed for several hours while the crash was investigated, however as of 6:15 a.m., Global News could see the far right lane was open and traffic was flowing.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, as delays are expected to impact morning traffic.

— More to come…

