South leg of Anthony Henday closed after semi loses load

Edmonton police are asking drivers to avoid the south leg of the Anthony Henday after a semi lost its trailer over an embankment.

Police said the truck was driving on the exit ramp leading from westbound Anthony Henday to Calgary Trail when the trailer became loose on the curved ramp.

The truck’s cab remained on the ramp and the driver was uninjured, police said.

Police didn’t know how long the road would be closed and didn’t say what the semi was hauling at the time.