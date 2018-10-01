View full results
Traffic
October 1, 2018 4:47 pm

South leg of Anthony Henday closed after semi loses load

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

A semi lost its load on a flyover in south Edmonton Oct. 1, 2018.

Karen Bartko/Global News
Edmonton police are asking drivers to avoid the south leg of the Anthony Henday after a semi lost its trailer over an embankment.

Police said the truck was driving on the exit ramp leading from westbound Anthony Henday to Calgary Trail when the trailer became loose on the curved ramp.

Oct. 1 Semi Henday crash 5

Oct. 1 Semi Henday crash 4

Oct. 1 Semi Henday crash 3

Oct. 1 Semi Henday crash 2

Oct. 1 Semi Henday crash 1

Oct. 1 Semi Henday crash 7

Oct. 1 Semi Henday crash 6

The truck’s cab remained on the ramp and the driver was uninjured, police said.

Police didn’t know how long the road would be closed and didn’t say what the semi was hauling at the time.

Report an error
Anthony Henday closed
Anthony Henday crash
Anthony Henday Drive
Anthony Henday semi crash
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton Traffic
EPS

Global News