Charges laid after illegal cannabis sold from non-licensed Edmonton shop: police

An Edmonton man is facing four charges after police allege he was selling illegal cannabis from an non-licensed store.

On March 6, Edmonton police searched a business in the area of 150 Street and 118 Avenue. Inside, they said they found illegal cannabis products, including seeds, oils, pills and creams.

The total retail value is estimated at $12,000.

“Part of our focus with the legalization of cannabis is to ensure that it is being distributed legally,” Const. Dexx Williams, the EPS cannabis liaison said in a release. “A regulated market is a safer market, and we are committed to following up on the many tips we receive regarding illegal practices.

“Individuals who are illegally selling products containing cannabis should be aware that they may face significant penalties.”

Nizarali Lakhani, 65, is facing one count each of unauthorized possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, as well as two counts of unauthorized sale of cannabis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.