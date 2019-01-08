Edmonton cannabis store will be allowed to keep smoke security: AGLC

Alberta’s cannabis regulator has reversed its decision to not allow smoke security at an Edmonton cannabis store.

The owner of Alternative Greens, Trevor Miller, had installed tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of security equipment, including so-called SmokeCloak devices worth about $20,000.

During an inspection by the Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC), however, he was told the equipment — which blankets the premises in smoke during a suspected crime — violated the rules, since security cameras cannot see through the smoke.

Days after initial reporting by Global News, AGLC reversed its decision, approving smoke security at Alternative Greens.

“We have since revisited the business and have had the opportunity to review the system and are of the opinion it meets the necessary security requirements for this particular business,” spokesperson Heather Holmen wrote in an email on Tuesday afternoon.

Going forward, however, any cannabis store wishing to use smoke security will need to have it approved during a physical inspection, Holmen said.

The technology is already used in other industries. Global News recently reported on an Edmonton jewelry store that installed smoke security after deeming traditional measures ineffective.