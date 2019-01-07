Edmonton cannabis store owner wants permission to use smoke security system

An Edmonton business owner wants to change an Alberta policy that does not allow a security measure to be used in cannabis stores.

Alternative Greens owner Trevor Miller installed tens of thousands of dollars in security into his store, including $20,000 towards smoke security. But according to the Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC), the security equipment is not allowed in pot shops.

When triggered, the Smoke Cloak system blankets the premises with fog, obstructing the vision of any would-be robber.

Miller said it protects staff from armed robbery situations and secures his stock. However, the AGLC has told him he cannot use the devices because the smoke blocks cameras from recording the store. Miller does not agree with that assessment.

“I don’t see any logic at all, I just don’t. I don’t see any common sense with it,” he said. “I don’t know where they’re actually coming from, and the fact that they would rather view it than stop it.”

“AGLC has clearly defined the requirements for the physical security of retail cannabis locations. Any form of smoke fogging security system is in violation of Section 3.3.3 of the retail Cannabis Store Handbook,” the commission said in a statement.

The security measure is allowed in other industries. In September, Global News reported on an Edmonton antiques and jewellery store that installed a smoke security device after finding other security systems did not stop thieves.

Miller said he wants an exception to the rule when crimes like robberies or break-ins take place.

He has written the AGLC, requesting an exception and expects to hear back soon.

