Teens charged, employee hospitalized after robbery northeast of Edmonton

Three of five people arrested following a violent, armed robbery at a Telus story in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Thursday have now been charged. The three people charged are all in their teens.

At about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a cellphone store on 94 Street,” according to the RCMP. They allege two people entered the store and tried to steal cellphones when a store employee confronted them.

“During the confrontation, the employee suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the males fled the scene in a vehicle,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“The victim was later transported to hospital.”

Police did not say what kind of weapon was used in the robbery or if it was used during the confrontation.

“A keen citizen noticed the suspects running into the car and were able to provide the police with a licence plate,” the RCMP said.

Police said members of the Fort Saskatchewan Police Dog Services were able to spot the car and follow it into Srathcona County where, with help from the Strathcona County RCMP, they were able to stop it “without incident.”

On Saturday, police said a 19-year-old Jal Koak Babithuou and a 14-year-old boy have both been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and assault. Babithuou has also been charged with theft under $5,000.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with seven counts of failing to comply with his recognizance. The two youths cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youths are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Babithuou has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.

Police did not say if they expect to lay charges against the other two people who were arrested.

Fort Saskatchewan is located about 35 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.