Crime
December 13, 2018 9:51 am
Updated: December 13, 2018 10:47 am

Armoured vehicle guards robbed at northeast Edmonton bank: police

By Online Supervisor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton police are investigating an armed robbery of armoured guards at a northeast bank. Police could be seen surrounding a Scotiabank branch in the area of 160 Avenue and 82 Street early Thursday morning.

Edmonton police are investigating the robbery of armoured guards at a bank in northeast Edmonton.

It happened at around 2 a.m. Thursday. A Scotiabank branch in the area of 160 Avenue and 82 Street was blocked off by police tape as officers investigated the robbery.

Police did not release further details in a media release issued shortly after 7:30 a.m., but a GardaWorld armoured vehicle could be seen parked outside the bank.

A person in an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) suit, or a blast suit, could be seen inspecting the area around the vehicle and the bank.

GardaWorld released the following statement to Global News Thursday morning:

”Our employees are now safe and in good hands. We are providing support to our employees, their families and colleagues at the branch. GardaWorld’s corporate security team is collaborating with the local authorities to the investigation.”

NE-edmonton-police3

Police investigate an armed robbery of armoured guards at a northeast Edmonton bank Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

Global News
NE-edmonton-police2

Police investigate at northeast Edmonton Scotiabank Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
NE-edmonton-police

Police investigate at northeast Edmonton Scotiabank Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News

Police would not say how many people were involved or if anyone was in custody.

READ MORE: Homemade bomb explodes at bank in southwest Edmonton

Calls to police were not returned Thursday morning.

Global News has a crew at the scene and will provide more details once they become available.

More to come…

