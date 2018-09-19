Police bomb squad called to bank in southwest Edmonton

The police bomb squad was called to the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the Heritage Valley area of southwest Edmonton. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.
Global News
Global News also spotted a bomb disposal robot moving around the parking lot.
A GardaWorld armoured truck was also seen parked outside the bank, which had a “now open” sign outside it.
It’s not known what prompted police to respond to the area, or if anything was found. The situation, which began sometime after 2 a.m., appeared to be wrapping up at 5 a.m.
The bank is in a new area of southwest Edmonton, where many businesses in The Shoppes of Jagare Ridge shopping complex are still under construction.
Global News has a request into police for more information.
