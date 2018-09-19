Canada
September 19, 2018 7:19 am

Police bomb squad called to bank in southwest Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

The police bomb squad was called to the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the Heritage Valley area of southwest Edmonton. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Global News
A A

The bomb squad descended on a new bank in southwest Edmonton’s Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

A person in an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) suit, or a blast suit, could be seen inspecting both in and around the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Heritage Valley area.

READ MORE: Proposed school boundary changes in Edmonton have parents fuming

The police bomb squad was called to the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the Heritage Valley area of southwest Edmonton. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Global News

Global News also spotted a bomb disposal robot moving around the parking lot.

The police bomb squad was called to the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the Heritage Valley area of southwest Edmonton. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Global News

A GardaWorld armoured truck was also seen parked outside the bank, which had a “now open” sign outside it.

READ MORE: Shooting death in Edmonton’s Chappelle area is 6th homicide of 2016

It’s not known what prompted police to respond to the area, or if anything was found. The situation, which began sometime after 2 a.m., appeared to be wrapping up at 5 a.m.

The police bomb squad was called to the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the Heritage Valley area of southwest Edmonton. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Global News

The bank is in a new area of southwest Edmonton, where many businesses in The Shoppes of Jagare Ridge shopping complex are still under construction.

Global News has a request into police for more information.

IMG_7535

The police bomb squad was called to the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the Heritage Valley area of southwest Edmonton. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_7537

The police bomb squad was called to the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the Heritage Valley area of southwest Edmonton. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
Chappelle-Bank-5

The police bomb squad was called to the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the Heritage Valley area of southwest Edmonton. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Global News
Chappelle-Bank-4

The police bomb squad was called to the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the Heritage Valley area of southwest Edmonton. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Global News
Chappelle-Bank-1

The police bomb squad was called to the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the Heritage Valley area of southwest Edmonton. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Global News

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bomb Squad
Chappelle
chappelle gardens
Chappelle Gardens Royal Bank
Chappelle Royal Bank
Edmonton police
Edmonton police bomb squad
edmonton police service
EPS
GardaWorld
Heritage Valley
Heritage Valley Edmonton
Royal Bank
The Shoppes of Jagare Ridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News