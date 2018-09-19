Police bomb squad called to bank in southwest Edmonton

The bomb squad descended on a new bank in southwest Edmonton’s Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

A person in an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) suit, or a blast suit, could be seen inspecting both in and around the Royal Bank near 28 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW, in the Heritage Valley area.

Global News also spotted a bomb disposal robot moving around the parking lot.

A GardaWorld armoured truck was also seen parked outside the bank, which had a “now open” sign outside it.

It’s not known what prompted police to respond to the area, or if anything was found. The situation, which began sometime after 2 a.m., appeared to be wrapping up at 5 a.m.

The bank is in a new area of southwest Edmonton, where many businesses in The Shoppes of Jagare Ridge shopping complex are still under construction.

Global News has a request into police for more information.

