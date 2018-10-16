Crime
October 16, 2018

2 people charged after $120K robbery at west Edmonton coin shop

Two people have been charged, and police are searching for a third suspect, after an armed robbery at a west Edmonton currency shop last month.

On Sept. 19, police were called to a “brazen armed robbery” at a coin and currency business in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue.

Three armed suspects entered the business and forced a store clerk to hand over a large amount of antique coins and currency notes, police said. The items were valued at more than $120,000, according to police.

Last Thursday, police searched a residence in the area of 60 Street and 167 Avenue where one suspect was arrested. Another suspect was arrested in a nearby vehicle, where police said they also located a firearm.

Police said they were able to recover about one-third of the stolen antique coins and currency. At the time of the robbery, police said the suspects were believed to have fled the scene in a stolen 2011 white Honda Pilot SUV. On Tuesday, police said the vehicle was also recovered.

Andrew Kemp, 31, is charged him with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, wearing a disguise with intent and theft of a motor vehicle.

Lee Malbeuf , 47, is facing charges of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of firearm.

Police are now searching for a third suspect, a woman who is also believed to have been involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

