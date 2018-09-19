Police search for suspects, getaway vehicle after west Edmonton coin shop robbery

Editor’s note: Edmonton police originally released an incorrect licence plate number. This article has been updated to reflect the correct plate number.

Edmonton police are searching for three people after an armed robbery at a west end coin shop on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., police were called to a robbery at a coin and currency business in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue.

Three armed suspects entered the business and forced a store clerk to hand over a large amount of antique coins and currency notes, which had “significant value,” police said in a news release on Wednesday night. Police did not say what the suspects were armed with.

Police said they do not have descriptions of the suspects, but believe they left the area in a stolen 2011 white Honda Pilot SUV, similar to the one pictures below. Police said the vehicle bears Alberta licence plate BST4693 and has a National Geographic sticker on the rear bumper.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked not to approach it and call police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.