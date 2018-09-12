Edmonton police investigate west end ATM robbery

Edmonton police are investigating the alleged theft of an ATM at a convenience store in the west end.

Police were on scene at the Mac’s Convenience Store at 215 Street and 93 Avenue, where the robbery was reported.

The entrance of the store was damaged, with glass smashed and metal bent, police say.

In July, three men were charged in connection to two ATM thefts in the city.

At the time, police said there had been 17 ATM incidents in Edmonton in 2018.