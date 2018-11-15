3 arrested after grocery store theft upgraded to robbery investigation

A trio of suspects from Ingersoll faces robbery charges after a theft at a London grocery involving a laser pointer.

London police say the incident happened at a store on Adelaide Street North near Huron Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10.

Investigators say a woman ran from the store after a loss prevention officer confronted her for allegedly stealing products. Police say the woman got into a vehicle driven by a man and the loss prevention officer followed until a citizen noted a red laser dot was pointed at them.

Officers say it looked like the kind of laser sight mounted on firearms.

At that point, investigators say the employee went back inside and called the police, who were able to take the woman and two men, all of Ingersoll, into custody a short distance away after a high-risk vehicle stop.

The investigation didn’t turn up a gun, but a laser pointer was located. Police say they seized $140 of suspected methamphetamine and hydromorphone.

Police say because the victims had an honest belief the laser dot represented the presence of a firearm that means the offence qualifies for the charge of robbery with violence or threats. The suspects, a 43- and 29-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman face a robbery charge each and a count each for drug possession.

They’re set to appear in court again on Dec. 24.