London police search for suspect in attempted robbery near Masonville Place
London police are on the lookout for a suspect after reports of an attempted robbery and the discharge of a firearm.
Police responded to a call around 12 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Centre Road near the east entrance to the Masonville Place mall.
Police said the alleged victim of the attempted robbery claims she was approached by a lone man, who pointed a firearm at her and demanded her valuables while she was walking her dog.
According to her statement, the man left the area when she didn’t comply.
Shortly thereafter, police say she heard a gunshot. Officers on scene recovered a discharged round from a firearm nearby but say the alleged victim was not injured and there were no damages.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s, approximately five feet six inches tall with an average build, a thick, brown beard and noticeably blue eyes. Police say he was wearing a burgundy or brown shirt with a graphic design on the front, baggy grey sweatpants, a black baseball cap and black shoes. The suspect was also carrying a worn black backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to call them or notify Crime Stoppers anonymously.
