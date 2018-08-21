Investigation underway after man struck by vehicle in east London

An investigation is underway on Kitchener Avenue in east London, where police say a man was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

At around 10:15 a.m., police responded to the address, south of the Western Fair District, to reports of an alleged altercation between two individuals. When they arrived on scene, police discovered a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with unknown injuries that are considered “serious in nature,” said Const. Sandasha Bough.

Around noon on Tuesday, investigators focused on a black Dodge Ram 1500 truck in the centre of a parking lot in an industrial complex of auto repair shops.

Investigators marked areas around the vehicle with orange pylons and green tarps, and appeared to be taking measurements on the hood of the vehicle.

A collision reconstruction vehicle and a forensic identifications vehicle were also on scene.

“What took place is still under investigation,” said Bough.

“We don’t have details at this time with respect to the altercation because it’s an ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Kitchener Avenue, which has residential houses on the west side of the street and an industrial building on the east side, remains closed between Lovett Street and Cabell Street.