Crime
August 21, 2018 4:11 pm

Police investigating rash of break-ins at student housing

By Staff 980 CFPL

London police are investigating a string of break-ins at student homes.

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL File
London police are investigating eight break and enters at student homes along Fleming Drive near Fanshawe College last week.

In each of the cases, which took place between Aug. 14 and 19, police say the homes were unlocked and suspects got inside through doors or windows. The majority of the incidents happened between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Police say items were taken from five of the eight homes.

London police are reminding people to keep their doors and windows locked at all times, even if someone is at home.

Global News