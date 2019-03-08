More snow for Metro Vancouver

The heavy snow overnight in some parts of Metro Vancouver caused early-morning havoc on the roads Friday, especially in Surrey and east towards the Fraser Valley.

A number of cars spun out on Highway One near the Port Mann Bridge, including a limo at 3 a.m. The driver was frustrated.

“This snow started earlier today and the plows just came by but it’s a little too late,” the limo driver said early Friday. “And I just got back from Whistler and Whistler all the way down to the Upper Levels, it was awesome. The Lower Mainland here is crazy.”

Global News Meteorologist Mark Madryga blames a cold, upper-level, low-pressure system sitting right over the South Coast.

“What we had through the night are bands of snow that have been moving in from the southeast and rolling through parts of Metro Vancouver, especially in a north-south line through Coquitlam and the Surrey area and more out around Langley as well,” Madryga said Friday. “Now, these areas of wet snow will continue to be a problem for several hours, but by mid-morning should fizzle a lot more, with drier air for sure later on through the day Friday.”

It’s been an ugly 24 hours with pockets of snowfall reported across Metro Vancouver throughout the day Thursday, catching thousands by surprise and causing problems for transit buses and drivers.