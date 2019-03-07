Police arrest East Hamilton man accused of event tickets, vacation rental scams

Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in scams of event tickets and vacation rentals.

During the month of December, police said they began receiving complaints regarding fraudulent event ticket sales, using internet transactions, for concerts in Toronto and Montreal.

Additionally, police were made aware of bogus cottage and apartment rentals in the Hamilton area, where unsuspecting renters would forward payment under the guise of a vacation rental and then no further information was offered and all communication would stop.

A search warrant was executed at a home in East Hamilton last month when officers seized computers and a 27-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Jacob Miranda is now facing charges of identity fraud, fraud under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

Hamilton police believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.

If you believe you may have been a victim of a similar scam, or have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Greg Doerr by calling 905-546-3841.

