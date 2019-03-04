Man arrested in alleged fraudulent auto insurance scam

TORONTO – Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a warning after arresting a man for allegedly selling fake auto insurance.

They say they arrested 38-year-old Sherif Aly in February and charged him with two counts each of fraud under $5,000 and false documentation.

They allege the Toronto-area man was selling fraudulent insurance through a company called Reef Car Insurance.

READ MORE: Organized crime behind surge in Canadian vehicle thefts, auto insurance fraud: experts

Police say they believe there are victims who do not know that their insurance is not valid.

They’re urging people to check the validity of their car insurance and contact police if they have any concerns.

Aly is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom later this month.