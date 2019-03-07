Crime
March 7, 2019 11:55 am

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2016 shooting death of Tyler Keizer in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer was shot and killed while in a vehicle on Gottingen Street in November 2016. 

File/Global News
A A

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2016 murder of Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer in Halifax.

Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer was shot and killed while in a vehicle on Gottingen Street in November 2016.

Provided/ Halifax Regional Police

READ MORE: Police release photo of suspect vehicle on 2nd anniversary of Tyler Keizer shooting death

Police say they responded to gunshots in the area of Falkland and Gottingen streets at around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2016. When they arrived, officers found that Keizer had been shot while in a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. His death was ruled a homicide.

WATCH: Fatal shooting on Gottingen and Falkland


Story continues below

In a news release Thursday, police say they arrested Adam Joseph Drake in Halifax on March 6. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face the first-degree murder charge.

Police believe there are additional people who have information about the murder and they’re hoping “the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know.”

READ MORE: Halifax police asking for tips in Tyler Keizer homicide on one-year anniversary of his death

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adam Joseph Drake
Crime
Falkland Street
Fatal Shooting
Gottingen Street
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
HRP
Keizer
Tyler Keizer
Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.