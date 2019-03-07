Man charged with first-degree murder in 2016 shooting death of Tyler Keizer in Halifax

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2016 murder of Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer in Halifax.

Police say they responded to gunshots in the area of Falkland and Gottingen streets at around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2016. When they arrived, officers found that Keizer had been shot while in a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. His death was ruled a homicide.

In a news release Thursday, police say they arrested Adam Joseph Drake in Halifax on March 6. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face the first-degree murder charge.

Police believe there are additional people who have information about the murder and they’re hoping “the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers.