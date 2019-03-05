London’s own Jellybean could be crowned ‘World’s Most Amazing Dog’

He can catch a ball between his paws, hop on his hind legs, and even do the can-can.

His name is Jellybean and he is a three-year-old Australian cattle dog who is in the semifinals of the World’s Most Amazing Dog, an interactive show on Facebook Watch with a grand prize of $100,000.

There’s one more thing to note about Jellybean — he is completely deaf.

But being hearing impaired hasn’t stopped Jellybean from learning and performing a number of tricks over the course of the competition.

Now that it’s the semifinals, owner and trainer Melissa Millet said they’ll have to come up with some new tricks.

“So you think, ‘OK, I used everything I have to get this far, now I have to come up with something new,'” she said.

“I have [come up with something new], and of course I can’t tell you what it is — everybody will have to watch to find out, but I can tell you that when he pulled it off I was high on excitement all day,” Millet said.

While the judges’ decision pushed Jellybean through to the semifinals, he’ll need lots of votes to help him make it to the final round.

“We need the support of our hometown London in the form of supportive comments, and definitely we need votes,” Millet said.

“This is like the doggy Olympics. You have to support Canada.”

More than winning the title of World’s Most Amazing Dog and the $100,000 grand prize, Millet hopes Jellybean’s exposure will show people that deaf dogs make wonderful companion animals.

“People think they can’t be trained, they think they have poor temperaments. But with Jellybean, people are going to understand that deaf dogs make wonderful pets, and we’re hoping worldwide that more deaf dogs find homes,” Millet said.

“We hope Jellybean inspires others to adopt them as an ambassador for deaf rescue dogs.”

If Jellybean wins, Millet plans to donate half of the winnings back to Deaf Dogs of America, where she adopted Jellybean.

World’s Most Amazing Dog airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Facebook Watch. Viewers can cast their votes once the show is over.