Flights temporarily suspended at Halifax airport after plane skids off runway

Flights in and out of the Stanfield International Airport were suspended for a few hours after a plane skidded off the runway shortly after 6:30 p.m. AT.

Tiffany Chase, a spokesperson for the airport, confirmed that Air Canada Flight 614 arrived on No. 23at 6:30 p.m., with Air Canada contacting the tower and informing them that the aircraft was unable to make it to the gate.

A passenger on the flight says that the aircraft was circling the airport, as visibility was poor.

“We came in to land, but it got a bit slick, I guess,” the passenger said.

“We just sort of ended up a little closer to the end than we should have been.”

READ MORE: Cargo plane goes off runway at Halifax airport, 4 sent to hospital

We are closely monitoring the situation at @HfxStanfield in #NS where two aircraft experienced difficulties after landing in inclement weather. — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) March 5, 2019

The passenger says that she believes the plane is wedged into a snowbank at the end of the runway.

“I think that if anything there is one wheel off [the runway], but we were not in the proper direction to avoid the end of it.” the passenger told Global News.

“We hit some snow. It honestly felt like a rumble strip on the highway.”

Chase says that no injuries have been reported but could not confirm the state of the airplane.

Runway 05/23 currently closed due to aircraft from arriving flight AC 614 unable to make it to gate. TSB advised and sending a local team to assess. AC may choose to deplane passengers & transport to terminal in interim. More info posted as available. — Halifax Stanfield (@HfxStanfield) March 5, 2019

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified, and a team has been dispatched.

The airport said shortly after 9:00 p.m. AT., that operations have resumed at the airport but that runway No. 23 remains closed at this time.

WATCH: TSB says cargo jet that overshot Halifax runway was buffeted by crosswind

Passengers have now been deplaned and are being transported to the terminal on buses.