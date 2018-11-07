Cargo plane goes off runway at Halifax airport, 5 sent to hospital

The airfield at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport has been closed until further notice after a cargo plane went off the runway during landing early Wednesday morning.

The five crew members on the Boeing 747-400 SkyLease cargo aircraft, which was arriving from Chicago, IL, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Here’s some video of the damage to the plane that we can see from the front @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/8XrCMVqBuz — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) November 7, 2018

The plane remains on the airfield and damage to the wings is visible by daylight.

A statement from the airport says the incident happened at Runway 32 during the plane’s scheduled landing. The airport activated its emergency plan, while RCMP, Halifax Regional Police, Halifax Fire and EHS also responded.

Damage to the plane becoming clearer with more daylight. Significant damage. Luckily no major injuries to the 5 ppl on board. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/PCCLoATfIN — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) November 7, 2018

“The airfield has been closed temporarily. There will be no flight arrivals and departures until further notice,” the statement reads.

Passengers are asked to check with their airlines on the status of their flights before heading out to the airport.

The Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.