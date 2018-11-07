Cargo plane goes off runway at Halifax airport, 5 sent to hospital
The airfield at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport has been closed until further notice after a cargo plane went off the runway during landing early Wednesday morning.
The five crew members on the Boeing 747-400 SkyLease cargo aircraft, which was arriving from Chicago, IL, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The plane remains on the airfield and damage to the wings is visible by daylight.
A statement from the airport says the incident happened at Runway 32 during the plane’s scheduled landing. The airport activated its emergency plan, while RCMP, Halifax Regional Police, Halifax Fire and EHS also responded.
“The airfield has been closed temporarily. There will be no flight arrivals and departures until further notice,” the statement reads.
Passengers are asked to check with their airlines on the status of their flights before heading out to the airport.
The Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.