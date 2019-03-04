Moncton man faces multiple charges after investigation of alleged sexual assault of a minor
New Brunswick RCMP say a Moncton man is facing multiple charges in connection to an investigation of an alleged assault of a person under 16.
Police say they first received a complaint of the assault on Feb. 24, 2019, with the assault reportedly occurring between September 2016 and January 2018.
They soon began their investigation and executed a search warrant at a home in Moncton on Feb. 28.
A man was arrested by police at the home and was held in custody.
Dillon Turpin, 27, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on March 1 and was charged with the following offences:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Two counts of uttering threats
- Unlawful confinement
- Possession of child pornography
- Making child pornography
- Making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16
Turpin has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 6 for a bail hearing.
The Mounties say there is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could identify the victim of the alleged assault.
