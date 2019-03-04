Crime
March 4, 2019 6:38 pm

Moncton man faces multiple charges after investigation of alleged sexual assault of a minor

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man with multiple sexual offences.

File/ Global News
A A

New Brunswick RCMP say a Moncton man is facing multiple charges in connection to an investigation of an alleged assault of a person under 16.

Police say they first received a complaint of the assault on Feb. 24, 2019, with the assault reportedly occurring between September 2016 and January 2018.

They soon began their investigation and executed a search warrant at a home in Moncton on Feb. 28.

A man was arrested by police at the home and was held in custody.

Dillon Turpin, 27, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on March 1 and was charged with the following offences:

  • Sexual assault
  • Sexual interference
  • Invitation to sexual touching
  • Two counts of uttering threats
  • Unlawful confinement
  • Possession of child pornography
  • Making child pornography
  • Making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16

Turpin has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 6 for a bail hearing.

The Mounties say there is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could identify the victim of the alleged assault.

