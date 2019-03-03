Man in hospital after downtown Montreal stabbing

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed early Sunday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said a 911 call reporting an armed assault at the intersection of Ste-Catherine and Crescent streets, was made just after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim who had been stabbed with a sharp object to the upper body.

Chèvrefils said he was conscious during his transport to hospital, but refused to cooperate with the investigation.

His condition was listed as critical, but was updated to stable later in the morning.

Witnesses told police that before being stabbed, the victim had hit two men with an object.

The pair fled the scene before the arrival of police.

Ste-Catherine Street was closed between Crescent and de la Montagne streets as investigators scoured the area.

The victim is not known to police.