Montreal stabbing sends man to hospital, police investigating
Montreal police are investigating an early Sunday morning stabbing that sent a man in his 20s to hospital.
Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the incident happened at around 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of Ontario Street and de l’Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue.
Bergeron said the victim suffered upper body injuries to his back after an altercation between several people.
“It was a slash caused by a sharp object,” he said.
The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Bergeron said neither the victim, who was conscious during his transport to hospital, nor his friends were cooperating with the investigation.
“We have no indication of possible suspects,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
