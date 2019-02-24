Crime
February 24, 2019 11:00 am
Updated: February 24, 2019 11:33 am

Montreal stabbing sends man to hospital, police investigating

By Web producer  Global News

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was slashed in the back with a sharp object. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

Courtesy TVA
A A

Montreal police are investigating an early Sunday morning stabbing that sent a man in his 20s to hospital.

Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the incident happened at around 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of Ontario Street and de l’Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue.

READ MORE: Côte Saint-Luc stabbing sends 2 men to hospital

Bergeron said the victim suffered upper body injuries to his back after an altercation between several people.

“It was a slash caused by a sharp object,” he said.

WATCH: Montreal police release results of body-cam pilot project

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Possible road rage incident leads to downtown Montreal stabbing: police

Bergeron said neither the victim, who was conscious during his transport to hospital, nor his friends were cooperating with the investigation.

“We have no indication of possible suspects,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
de l'Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue
Investigation
Montreal
Montreal Police
montreal stabbing
Ontario Street
Overnight Stabbing
SPVM
Stabbing on Ontario Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.