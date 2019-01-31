Possible road rage incident leads to downtown Montreal stabbing: police
Montreal police are investigating a possible road rage incident Tuesday afternoon that sent a man in his 50s to hospital.
It happened at around 4:20 p.m., at the intersection of Peel and Ste.-Catherine streets.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the man was stabbed following a collision between two vehicles on Peel Street, just south of Ste.-Catherine Street.
“The victim probably got into a collision with the the suspect’s vehicle parked on Peel,” Bergeron said.
According to police, the two men got into a verbal argument before the dispute became physical.
“At one point, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the upper body,” Bergeron said.
The injured man was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Bergeron said the victim was conscious during his transport to hospital and is cooperating with the investigation.
A perimetre has been set up and Ste-Catherine Street is currently closed at Peel Street.
Bergeron said police have few details concerning the suspect, but believe the man to be in his 40s and was driving a white vehicle.
